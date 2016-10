jučer u 23:42

STAR WARS: The Old Republic – Knights of the Etern

Battle to take control and rule the galaxy in the upcoming STAR WARS: The Old Republic™ Digital Expansion - Knights of the Eternal Throne. Face powerful factions, influence the galaxy for the light or dark side of the Force™, and decide who lives and dies in your own STAR WARS story.

trenutna ocjena 0

ocijenite video 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 pointer 0