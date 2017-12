Life is Strange dobiva dodatnu epizodu s originalnim glumicama

Before the Storm's bonus episode "Farewell" will be releasing in early 2018 and in even more exciting news: Hannah Telle and Ashly Burch will be returning to play Max and Chloe!



Find out more here: https://t.co/O1MOtDVvvr



Get #BeforetheStorm here: https://t.co/2s0I171Wc1 pic.twitter.com/CF067dGxvl