Može li jeftinije? Windows 10 pro za 9,33 eura, Office 2016 Pro Plus za 23,62 eura
Tražite li softver, zanimat će vas sljedeći redovi u tekstu. G4KEYS nudi 34% posebnog popusta na Windows i Office, te 10% popusta na sav ostali softver
Jesen 2019 bliži se svojem vrhuncu, a G4KEYS povodom toga predstavlja svoju ponudu i posebne akcije. Tražite li softver, zanimat će vas sljedeći redovi u tekstu. G4KEYS nudi 34% posebnog popusta za čitatelje ovog članka. Želite li nadograditi stari Office paket, no odustali ste radi vrlo visoke cijene, razmislite još jednom.
Iskoristite kod "BU34" na bilo koji Windows ili Office proizvod, kako biste ostvarili 34% popusta na originalne cijene. U nastavku navodimo cijene nakon dodanog popusta.
- Windows 10 Professional Retail Digital Key €9.33
- Windows 10 Home Digital Key €8.82
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus Retail Key €23.62
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Retail Key €47.37
- Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key €23.10
- Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 PC CD Key €18.35
- Microsoft Project Professional 2016 PC Key €16.57
- Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Retail Digital Key €10.65
Dodatnih 10% popusta na ostali softver
Korištenjem promotivnog koda "BU10" ostvarite dodatnih 10% popusta na sav ostali softver iz ponude.
Pogledajte cjelovitu ponudu: https://www.g4keys.com/digital-games/software/
- Kaspersky Internet Security 1 Device 1 Year PC Key GlOBAL €11.91
- Kaspersky Anti-Virus 3 Devices 1 Year PC Key GLOBAL €14.19
- AOMEI Backupper Professional Key (1 Year for 2 PC) €13.05
- Avast Pro Antivirus 1 Device 1 Year PC Avast Key GLOBAL €9.19
- Avast Premier 1 Device 1 Year PC Avast Key Global €13.05