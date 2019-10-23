Može li jeftinije? Windows 10 pro za 9,33 eura, Office 2016 Pro Plus za 23,62 eura

Tražite li softver, zanimat će vas sljedeći redovi u tekstu. G4KEYS nudi 34% posebnog popusta na Windows i Office, te 10% popusta na sav ostali softver

G4Keys.com srijeda, 23. listopada 2019. u 07:00

Jesen 2019 bliži se svojem vrhuncu, a G4KEYS povodom toga predstavlja svoju ponudu i posebne akcije. Tražite li softver, zanimat će vas sljedeći redovi u tekstu. G4KEYS nudi 34% posebnog popusta za čitatelje ovog članka. Želite li nadograditi stari Office paket, no odustali ste radi vrlo visoke cijene, razmislite još jednom.

Iskoristite kod "BU34" na bilo koji Windows ili Office proizvod, kako biste ostvarili 34% popusta na originalne cijene. U nastavku navodimo cijene nakon dodanog popusta.

Dodatnih 10% popusta na ostali softver

Korištenjem promotivnog koda "BU10" ostvarite dodatnih 10% popusta na sav ostali softver iz ponude.

Pogledajte cjelovitu ponudu: https://www.g4keys.com/digital-games/software/

 