Nova akvizicija THQ Nordica je tim koji stoji iza RPG-a Kingdom Come: Deliverance

One year ago we released #KingdomComeDeliverance, & until now, we sold 2,000,000 copies of the game & 500,000 DLCs.

For the 16,72% #statisticsFreaks out there, even if you are quiet, we think about you & know you are there. This is for you, Kingdom Come: Deliverance in numbers.🤓 pic.twitter.com/SVgMyg64he