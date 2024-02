HONOR Magic6 Pro dolazi s najmoćnijom kamerom dosad

Explore sportography on smartphones with elite fencer @Ceciliaberder & HONOR Magic6 Pro's AI motion sensing! Capture fencing moments effortlessly using an extensive 8-million image database. Experience the magic! #HONORMagic6 #HONORMWC2024 #MWC24 #DiscoverTheMagic pic.twitter.com/MhIQpXN5Hs