OnePlus TV imat će QLED zaslon

More info on the @OnePlus TV "OnePlus_Dosa_IN" I talked about yesterday.



It's using a Mediatek MT5670 (no info found on it, so far) with a good Mali-G51 MP3 GPU. And of course, #AndroidTV 9.



ATV only allows 1080p for the TV menus, don't worry TV is 4K for compatible content. pic.twitter.com/RuS8TgYBJF