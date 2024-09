Američki lovci F-35 prvi put sletjeli na autocestu na europskom tlu

Agile combat employment in action! 🇫🇮🇺🇸



The United States Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II fighter jets landed at, were hot-pit refueled, and took off from the Hosio highway strip in Ranua in the #Baana24 exercise.#ilmavoimat #ImminentField24 @Laplsto @HQUSAFEAFAF @NATO_AIRCOM pic.twitter.com/K9gN9Ncve2