Poznate cijene OnePlus 7 i OnePlus 7 Pro flagshipa za UK tržište

My UK friends have been asking for the #OnePlus7Series pricing for way too long so here it is (and exclusive poster), a few hours before the launch.#OnePlus7:

6GB+128GB- £499

8GB+256GB- £549#OnePlus7Pro:

6GB+128GB- £649

8GB+256GB- £699

12GB+256GB- £799#BulletsWireless2: £99 pic.twitter.com/jfUgcpTrrl