Stigli i CAD renderi za OnePlus 7T Pro i McLaren Edition

Indeed, #OnePlus7TPro looks similar to the 7 Pro. Most updates on software side, hardware remains same with SD855+ addition. Android 10, 4080mAH Battery. Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A, 0-50% in 20min, 0-100 in 65min) in both 7T Phones. A new Macro mode, HEVC, Hybrid Image Stabilization. pic.twitter.com/OfAXXHMCe1