Kome još trebaju baterije? Nosive ćelije s biogorivom proizvode električnu energiju iz znoja

Glad to announce our Special Issue on Wearables in Biosensors & Bioelectronics and to work together with a great team of editors: Wei Gao @gaowei2009, Sahika Inal @InalSahika, Onur Parlak @Onurrparlak, Isao Shitanda @IShitanda & Koji Sodehttps://t.co/lQU8mD73Hi pic.twitter.com/otx0sMObtg