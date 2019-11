Gradić u SAD-u zbog radioteleskopa ratuje s Wi-Fijem

A deep dive into what it takes to do our science. Thanks to #PopularMechanics for taking such a thoughtful approach to telling this story https://t.co/ip2pXm6vyA #astronomy #science #telescope #GreenBank #WestVirginia #AlmostHeavan #PocahontasCountyWV #STEM #radioastronomy pic.twitter.com/2GdEiowAkl