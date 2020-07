Električni motocikl hlađen suhim ledom napada brzinski rekord

Here it is! The new Voxan Wattman, our electric rocket specially designed to set world speed records.



With @maxbiaggi at the handlebars, it will attempt to reach 330 km/h in Bolivia next summer.



Follow us during this electrifying journey! ⚡️#Voxan #Wattman #WorldSpeedRecord pic.twitter.com/GlpCQZ3F0V