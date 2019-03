Realme 3 s Helio P70 (P60) SoC-om

Here it is, #realme3 starts from an attractive price of Rs. 8,999 with exciting offers.

- Rs 500 instant discount on HDFC bank cards & EMI

- Rs 5,300 worth of Jio benefits.

First Sale at 12 noon, 12th Mar. on @Flipkart and https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv #PowerYourStyle pic.twitter.com/v3x9s7RQUM