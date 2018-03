Xiaomi kodnog imena Berlin na Geekbenchu

New Xiaomi "Berlin" showed up on Geekbench the other day... runs Android 7.1.2 on the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (SDM632). The CPU core count seems to be reported wrong though, bc other evidence shows it'll have 8 not just 6 cores. https://t.co/u3BYGDD9bM pic.twitter.com/QIccttgObr