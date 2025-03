Nvidia donosi AI superračunala na radni stol: DGX Spark i DGX Station

DIGITS is a personal AI supercomputer that can handle huge AI models, up to 200 billion parameters, all while running from a standard power outlet. It uses NVIDIA’s new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which will allow users to develop and test AI models locally. These functions historically used to need larger processing power systems to work, but now is sized perfectly be atop a desk. #ai #supercomputer #tech #techtok #ces