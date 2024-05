Indija gradi prvi mikroreaktor na bazi torija

Indian Nuclear Industry.

IYNS TechSolutions LLP will be designing country’s 1st indigenous Micro Reactor SOOKSHMA (SUK-M). This innovative 10 MWe reactor is based on molten salt tech with refueling cycle of more than 15 y & utilizing Thorium as fuel. prototype expected by 2031 https://t.co/b2hlpcm584 pic.twitter.com/KL9xWK1xi9