Freewrite Alpha - digitalni pisaći stroj za pisanje bez ometanja

I've been using the @getfreewrite Traveler for over a year + it's helped me eliminate the biggest barrier to getting writing done: DISTRACTIONS! SO MANY DISTRACTIONS!



Anyway they have the new #freewritealpha up on Indiegogo if you want to check it out 👀https://t.co/viS4YtrOYl pic.twitter.com/kxam2gWWbS