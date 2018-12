Kinda Funny Games Showcase prikazao više od 60 indie igara i pokoji veći naslov

.@Humble Bundle's got a big 2019 planned, so let's take a look at six of their best upcoming games! @MinekosMarket @WhitePaperGames' The Occupation @studioZAUM's Disco Elysium @MegaCrit's Slay the Spire @EndlessFluff's Fae Tactics @ChevyRay's Ikenfell #KFGShowcase pic.twitter.com/K8wvlTN4JJ