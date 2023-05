SquareX štiti korisnike web preglednicima za jednokratnu upotrebu

Exciting News: SquareX (@getsquarex ) has raised USD 6M seed round from Sequoia Capital ( @SequoiaIndiaSEA)!



We want to take this opportunity to thank @singh_sequoia , @smdcmc , @RajanAnandan , Abheek Anand for believing in our vision, the team, and me. We feel incredibly… pic.twitter.com/a6KAVhb4dH