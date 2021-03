David Smith: Hrvatska je u svjetskom vrhu po udjelu radova objavljenih u otvorenom pristupu

📣ERC grant competitions in 2021 – what, when and how?



Under #HorizonEU, €1.9 billion will be made available by @ERC_Research, to allow some 1,000 top researchers to pursue frontier research.



Read full announcement (some highlights in this thread)

➡️ https://t.co/7ZPIiNh4QT pic.twitter.com/7Hon9Y4xVW