EU donijela deklaraciju za poticanje startupa, Hrvatska još nije među potpisnicama

Startups and scaleups play a key role in Europe's economy and society, which was true before and during the COVID-19 crisis and will be even more so in the post-COVID-19 era.



Find out more here: https://t.co/E8omAvRhcN #DigitalDay2021 #digitalday #startupnationsstandard pic.twitter.com/MJrZXl5yfL