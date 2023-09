Prvi puta u letu snimljen "hrvatski" Rafale. Ima li pogrešnu oznaku?

#News: Croats, rejoice! The first #Croatian (ex-French) Rafale B spotted over Saint-Dizier AB, #France. In 2021, Zagreb signed a contract to acquire 12 Rafales (10 single-seat Cs & two B-models) to replace its Soviet-era MiGs. Delivery is expected this year.#avgeeks #aviation pic.twitter.com/RZ2IDJZBYb