NASA na Mjesecu snimila mjesto pada izraelskog Beresheeta

🛰️

\

\

\

🌑

New image! 📸 Our @NASAMoon orbiter captured this visual of the lunar impact site from @TeamSpaceIL's Beresheet spacecraft. If you look close, there are also clues about a possible man-made crater on the Moon: https://t.co/WgYqoxEMhS pic.twitter.com/jxdr9VV8Lq