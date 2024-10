Nova najveća vjetroturbina na svijetu proizvedena u Kini

🆕🌟Latest milestone: We've rolled out our 26 MW offshore wind turbine in Fuqing, East China's Fujian province.



Tailored for areas with wind speeds of 8 m/s and above, the turbine features strong resistance to typhoons and corrosion. With average winds of 10 m/s, a single…