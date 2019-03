NASA snimila interferenciju udarnih valova nadzvučnih zrakoplova u letu

📸 “We never dreamt that it would be this clear, this beautiful.” ️



An advanced technology test by @NASAaero produced the first-ever images of the interaction of shockwaves 〰️✈ from two supersonic aircraft 〰️✈ in flight. Here's how we'll use them: https://t.co/ZVRFaaM06P pic.twitter.com/2NBvMAGyUi