AWS najavio novu verziju Aurora baze podataka bez I/O troškova

Rev up performance & ride the fast lane to savings. ☁️💰🏎️



Amazon Aurora I/O-Optimized offers up to 20% improved price performance with Graviton3 R7g instances & up to 40% cost savings for I/O-intensive workloads. Key that in under win. #AWS #Database



👉 https://t.co/XjyIAZZAVF pic.twitter.com/UPKzBT7SRA