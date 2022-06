Topološki supravodiči: plodno tlo za neuhvatljive anđeoske čestice

Very proud of being part of our new article online today in Matter. Huge thanks and congrats to the FLEET student and postdoc, AI and CIs@ISEM_UOW UNSW RMIT. The mysteriou “Angel particle”Majorana zero modes in iron-based superconductors https://t.co/KX5zQeylAU pic.twitter.com/H5WGAsk8oY