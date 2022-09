Iz Europe za hrvatski projekt baterija za elektroeneretsku mrežu stiže gotovo 20 milijuna eura

The EC🇪🇺 has approved €19.8 million Croatian aid to the #energystorage operator IE-Energy. It will help to partially finance the procurement & installation of grid-scale #batteries to provide TSOs with balancing services ➡️ https://t.co/EgLep72FC3 #EUStateAid #securityofsupply pic.twitter.com/kC9FyPI9Ka