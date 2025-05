Isplovio najveći svjetski brod za prijevoz automobila

WATCH China-built Anji Ansheng, the world's largest car carrier, setting sail from #Shanghai for #Europe



Shanghai-based Anji Logistics, owned by China automaker #SAIC , said it now owns a fleet of 35 car carriers, including 15 ocean-going ships.#ChinaShipbuilding #EV https://t.co/sKB09NjbXz pic.twitter.com/Ow0MNnCEp0