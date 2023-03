PlayStation VR2 može se koristiti na PC-ju, ali uz ograničenu funkcionalnost

PSVR2 is known to work (in "cinema" mode) on nVidia 20x0 GPUs with VirtualLink ports, AMD 6800/6900 GPUs with "VR" USB-C ports, or with the BizLink adapter (as resold by Varjo & XTAL). To test if your GPU (w/USB-C) supports PSVR2, plug it in and see.https://t.co/D6jTwBirP4 pic.twitter.com/sna1HMODZ4