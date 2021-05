Sonda OSIRIS-REx vraća se na Zemlju s uzorcima asteroida

This is the last image that OSIRIS-REx took of asteroid Bennu, its companion in space for the past 2.5 years. The image shows crescent Bennu with its night side melting into the black of space.



We’re not crying. You’re crying 😭 #ToBennuAndBack https://t.co/334Mx0cHVM pic.twitter.com/VaSfBUADSt