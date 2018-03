S piste na cestu – Williamsova šasija za električna vozila

Ahead of #JECWorld in Paris next week @NetComposites takes a look at our exhibit plans on stand 6S72 with @NCCUKinfo, showcasing our world-leading tech in #composites & electric vehicles #EVs. If you're heading there, come & see us! #AdvantageEngineered https://t.co/gAK3M6lUpN pic.twitter.com/DAjS3P6f4H