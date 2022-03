Poletio je prvi Airbus A380 pogonjen gorivom od rabljenog jestivog ulja

👀 who’s the next ✈️ to take off with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel…it’s the #A380! After the #A350 and the #A319neo last year, we’re so proud to continue our 100% SAF journey with this iconic aircraft that will remain in our skies for decades to come https://t.co/l3WS4fmiJM pic.twitter.com/PShaVbTMLh