Umjetna inteligencija ruši rekorde u video igrama prisjećajući se prošlih rezultata

“First return, then explore”, has been published in Nature! Working on Go-Explore with my co-first author @Joost_Huizinga as well as @joelbot3000, @kenneth0stanley and @jeffclune has been an amazing adventure and I am thrilled that we got to this point! https://t.co/3WTwle2Vwt pic.twitter.com/Ugf7e8wV7D