Steam top-liste: 18. 5. - 25. 5. 2026.
Očekivano, najprodavanija igra prošli tjedan bila je Forza Horizon 6, a pridošlica je i Batman od legića
Subnautica 2 solidno, Lego Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight solidno, ali daleko prvi po prodaji - Forza Horizon 6. A još ako uračunamo piratizirane verzije koje su dostupne i prije službenog izlaska, čini se da nitko ništa ne radi nego igra Forzu Horizon...
Top 10 PC — Najviše igrača (Peak CCU)
|#
|Igra
|Peak igrača
|1
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|1.013.936
|2
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|314.682
|3
|Rust
|143.870
|4
|Apex Legends
|124.262
|5
|Wallpaper Engine
|91.184
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V Legacy
|67.851
|7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|67.419
|8
|Naraka: Bladepoint
|66.954
|9
|Baldur's Gate 3
|54.771
|10
|Helldivers 2
|53.399
Top 10 PC — Najprodavanije
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|2
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|3
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|4
|LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|69€
|5
|007 First Light
|69€
|6
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|7
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|Besplatno
|8
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|17€
|9
|Librarian: Tidy Up the Arcane Library!
|6€
|10
|Marvel Rivals
|Besplatno
Top 10 Steam Deck — Najprodavanije kompatibilne igre
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|2
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|3
|LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|69€
|4
|Librarian: Tidy Up the Arcane Library!
|6€
|5
|Subnautica
|7€
|6
|Warframe
|Besplatno
|7
|Nba 2K26
|9€
|8
|The Outlast Trials
|11€
|9
|Diablo® IV
|49€
|10
|Dead by Daylight
|19€
Top 10 VR
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Subnautica
|7€
|2
|War Thunder
|Besplatno
|3
|VRChat
|Besplatno
|4
|Phasmophobia
|18€
|5
|Payday 2
|4€
|6
|Assetto Corsa
|19€
|7
|Tabletop Simulator
|19€
|8
|No Man's Sky
|58€
|9
|F1® 25
|59€
|10
|The Forest
|16€
Top 10 — Tjedna prodaja
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|2
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|3
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|4
|LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|69€
|5
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|6
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|Besplatno
|7
|Warframe
|Besplatno
|8
|Marvel Rivals
|Besplatno
|9
|Subnautica
|7€
|10
|Crimson Desert
|69€
Anketa Glasanje do 1.6.2026. Glasanje zatvoreno