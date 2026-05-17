Steam top-liste: 9. 5. - 16. 5. 2026.
Sunbautica 2, iako još u early accessu, jednostavno "ubija" - za sada 2 milijuna primjeraka i gotovo isključivo pozitivni komentari onih koji su u nju zaronili <- (hehehehe)
Dvije Subnautice među prvih deset najprodavanijih igara za PC na Stemu ovog tjedna. Približava se ljeto, ronioci polako počinju kućne pripreme...
Top 10 PC — Najviše igrača (Peak CCU)
|#
|Igra
|Peak igrača
|1
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|1.013.936
|2
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|314.682
|3
|Rust
|143.870
|4
|Apex Legends
|124.262
|5
|Wallpaper Engine
|91.184
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V Legacy
|67.851
|7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|67.419
|8
|Naraka: Bladepoint
|66.954
|9
|Baldur's Gate 3
|54.771
|10
|Helldivers 2
|53.399
Top 10 PC — Najprodavanije
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|2
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|3
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|4
|Marvel Rivals
|Besplatno
|5
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|Besplatno
|6
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|7
|Subnautica
|7€
|8
|Diablo® IV
|29€
|9
|Nba 2K26
|9€
|10
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|7€
Top 10 Steam Deck — Najprodavanije kompatibilne igre
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|2
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|3
|Subnautica
|7€
|4
|Diablo® IV
|29€
|5
|Nba 2K26
|9€
|6
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|7€
|7
|Warframe
|Besplatno
|8
|Stardew Valley
|6€
|9
|LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|69€
|10
|Far Far West
|19€
Top 10 VR
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Subnautica
|7€
|2
|War Thunder
|Besplatno
|3
|Phasmophobia
|13€
|4
|VRChat
|Besplatno
|5
|Payday 2
|4€
|6
|Assetto Corsa
|19€
|7
|Assetto Corsa Competizione
|39€
|8
|Le Mans Ultimate
|39€
|9
|Tabletop Simulator
|19€
|10
|The Forest
|16€
Top 10 — Tjedna prodaja
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|2
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|3
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|4
|Marvel Rivals
|Besplatno
|5
|Windrose
|29€
|6
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|Besplatno
|7
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|8
|Warframe
|Besplatno
|9
|Far Far West
|19€
|10
|Diablo® IV
|29€
Anketa Glasanje do 24.5.2026. Glasanje zatvoreno