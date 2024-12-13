The Game Awards 2024 - Astro Bot proglašen za najbolju igru godine
Prestižna dodjela nagrada The Game Awards 2024 protekla je u znaku velikih najava i priznanja najboljim igrama, prema izboru novinara iz više od stotinu medija te samih igrača
Krajem svake godine s nestrpljenjem iščekujemo The Game Awards, tradicionalni izbor najboljih igara, koji je i ove godine vodio kanadski novinar Geoff Keighley. Ceremonija se održala u prestižnom Peacock Theateru u Los Angelesu, uz prijenos na svim popularnim online platformama. Događaj je bio obogaćen brojnim najavama, nastupima d4vda, Royal & the Serpenta, Snoop Dogga i Twenty One Pilotsa, te posebnim gostovanjima zvijezda poput Harrisona Forda, Hidea Kojime i Aarona Paula.
O najboljim igrama odlučivao je stručni žiri sastavljen od više od 130 novinara iz svjetskih medija, dok su glasovi igrača činili 10% konačnog rezultata. Igrači su mogli podržati svoje favorite putem službenih web stranica i na Discord kanalu. U kategoriji najbolje igre godine natjecali su se sljedeći naslovi: Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth i Metaphor: ReFantazio, a pobjedu je odnio Astro Bot, koji je uz titulu Igre godine osvojio i nagrade u još tri dodatne kategorije.
U nastavku donosimo popis svih kategorija i pobjednika.
Game of the Year
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Game Direction
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Ongoing Game
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE) - Pobjednik
Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Best Narrative
Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) - Pobjednik
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Best Independent Game
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) - Pobjednik
Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
Best Mobile Game
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) - Pobjednik
AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Best VR/AR
Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios) - Pobjednik
Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
Best Action Game
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) - Pobjednik
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Best Action/Adventure Game
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Best RPG
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) - Pobjednik
Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Best Fighting Game
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco) - Pobjednik
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Best Debut Indie Game
Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) - Pobjednik
Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Best Family Game
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik
Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Best Sports/Racing Game
EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports) - Pobjednik
F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) - Pobjednik
Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
Best Multiplayer Game
Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE) - Pobjednik
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Most Anticipated Game
Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games) - Pobjednik
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
Best Art Direction
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) - Pobjednik
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) - Pobjednik
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
Best Audio Design
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) - Pobjednik
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Best Performance
Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Pobjednik
Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Games for Impact
Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver) - Pobjednik
Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)
Best Community Support
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian) - Pobjednik
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Innovation in Accessibility
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft) - Pobjednik
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Content Creator of the Year
CaseOh - Pobjednik
IlloJuan
Techno Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
League of Legends (Riot Games) - Pobjednik
Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok - Pobjednik
33 – Neta Shapira
Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
T1 (League of Legends) - Pobjednik
Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NAVI (Counter-Strike)
Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Best Adaptation
Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios) - Pobjednik
Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)