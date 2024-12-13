The Game Awards 2024 - Astro Bot proglašen za najbolju igru godine

Prestižna dodjela nagrada The Game Awards 2024 protekla je u znaku velikih najava i priznanja najboljim igrama, prema izboru novinara iz više od stotinu medija te samih igrača

Damir Radešić petak, 13. prosinca 2024. u 13:15

Krajem svake godine s nestrpljenjem iščekujemo The Game Awards, tradicionalni izbor najboljih igara, koji je i ove godine vodio kanadski novinar Geoff Keighley. Ceremonija se održala u prestižnom Peacock Theateru u Los Angelesu, uz prijenos na svim popularnim online platformama. Događaj je bio obogaćen brojnim najavama, nastupima d4vda, Royal & the Serpenta, Snoop Dogga i Twenty One Pilotsa, te posebnim gostovanjima zvijezda poput Harrisona Forda, Hidea Kojime i Aarona Paula.

O najboljim igrama odlučivao je stručni žiri sastavljen od više od 130 novinara iz svjetskih medija, dok su glasovi igrača činili 10% konačnog rezultata. Igrači su mogli podržati svoje favorite putem službenih web stranica i na Discord kanalu. U kategoriji najbolje igre godine natjecali su se sljedeći naslovi: Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth i Metaphor: ReFantazio, a pobjedu je odnio Astro Bot, koji je uz titulu Igre godine osvojio i nagrade u još tri dodatne kategorije.

U nastavku donosimo popis svih kategorija i pobjednika.

 

Game of the Year

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

 

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

 

Best Ongoing Game

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE) - Pobjednik

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

 

Best Narrative

Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) - Pobjednik

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

 

Best Independent Game

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) - Pobjednik

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

 

Best Mobile Game

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) - Pobjednik

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

 

Best VR/AR

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios) - Pobjednik

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

 

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) - Pobjednik

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

 

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

 

Best RPG

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) - Pobjednik

Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

 

Best Fighting Game

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco) - Pobjednik

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

 

Best Debut Indie Game

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack) - Pobjednik

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

 

Best Family Game

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE) - Pobjednik

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

 

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports) - Pobjednik

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

 

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) - Pobjednik

Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

 

Best Multiplayer Game

Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE) - Pobjednik

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

 

Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games) - Pobjednik

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

 

Best Art Direction

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) - Pobjednik

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

 

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) - Pobjednik

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

 

Best Audio Design

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) - Pobjednik

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

 

Best Performance

Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Pobjednik

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

 

Games for Impact

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver) - Pobjednik

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

 

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian) - Pobjednik

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

 

Innovation in Accessibility

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft) - Pobjednik

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

 

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh - Pobjednik

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

 

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games) - Pobjednik

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

 

Best Esports Athlete

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok - Pobjednik

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

 

Best Esports Team

T1 (League of Legends) - Pobjednik

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

 

Best Adaptation

Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios) - Pobjednik

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)



