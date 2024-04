Simulator za stvaranje i razvoj 'warp' pogona u stilu Zvjezdanih staza

Tuesday = another #episode of the @Debriefmedia "Weekly Report" podcast! Listen as @stephgerk and I discuss #ozempic and #weightlossalternatives, the #SolarEclipse, and #neuralink. It's a wild ride! https://t.co/24mevGll95@plain_fiction @mjbanias @MicahHanks @chrissynewton pic.twitter.com/TP81O942Fb