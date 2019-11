AI koji piše uvjerljive tekstove i lažne vijesti pušten u javnost

We're releasing the 1.5billion parameter GPT-2 model as part of our staged release publication strategy.

- GPT-2 output detection model: https://t.co/PX3tbOOOTy

- Research from partners on potential malicious uses: https://t.co/om28yMULL5

- More details: https://t.co/d2JzaENiks pic.twitter.com/O3k28rrE5l