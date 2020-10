Svemirska šetnja uskoro će biti snimljena u 8K VR tehnici

.@felixandpaul & @TIME Studios partnered with Nanoracks to deliver customized 3D, 360-degree, Space Camera to @Space_Station to capture first-ever spacewalk filmed in cinematic virtual reality. Thanks @northropgrumman for a great launch! #NG14🚀 Read more: https://t.co/HXLad8Ib5K pic.twitter.com/2SpLbDjfk2