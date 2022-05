Eksplozija vulkana kod Tonge bila je najsnažniji događaj u atmosferi otkad je mjerenja

Two new studies in Science give a close-up of the January 2022 volcanic eruption of Hunga volcano, Tonga, showing that the tsunami generated by this eruption was partially driven by an unexpected atmospheric wave.



Learn more. ⬇https://t.co/OUnk1iOhrE https://t.co/6l5DjiCSZ3 pic.twitter.com/RU4no8zDLk