Ruski teleskop za hvatanje neutrina spušten na dno Bajkalskog jezera

🔭The #Baikal🌊 deep underwater neutrino telescope 'Baikal-GVD' was submerged to a depth of 700-1300 m at Lake Baikal.



The telescope is one of the 3️⃣ largest neutrino detectors. #BaikalGVD will allow for breakthrough discoveries in #astrophysics, #cosmology & #physics. pic.twitter.com/V7tC6Z51QB