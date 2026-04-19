Steam top-liste: 12. 4. - 19. 4. 2026.
Crimson Desert ja definitivni hit, ali neumorni Counter-Strike nitko ne miče s prijestolja... na žalost
Uvodimo tjedni ritual: pogledate liste, kliknete na igru i onda je ne kupite jer čekate akciju. Evo svježih podataka — možda ovaj tjedan ipak popustite.
Top 10 PC — Najviše igrača (Peak CCU)
|#
|Igra
|Peak igrača
|1
|Counter-Strike 2
|1.013.936
|2
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|314.682
|3
|Rust
|143.870
|4
|Apex Legends
|124.262
|5
|Wallpaper Engine
|91.184
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V Legacy
|67.851
|7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|67.419
|8
|NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
|66.954
|9
|Baldur's Gate 3
|54.771
|10
|HELLDIVERS 2
|53.399
Top 10 PC — Najprodavanije
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|2
|Windrose
|27€
|3
|PRAGMATA
|60€
|4
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Besplatno
|5
|MOUSE: P.I. For Hire
|30€
|6
|Crimson Desert
|70€
|7
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|8
|Marvel Rivals
|Besplatno
|9
|Ready or Not
|25€
|10
|Warframe
|Besplatno
Top 10 Steam Deck — Najprodavanije kompatibilne igre
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|PRAGMATA
|60€
|2
|MOUSE: P.I. For Hire
|30€
|3
|Ready or Not
|25€
|4
|Warframe
|Besplatno
|5
|Slay the Spire 2
|23€
|6
|VRChat
|Besplatno
|7
|War Thunder
|Besplatno
|8
|Dead by Daylight
|20€
|9
|ARC Raiders
|40€
|10
|Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
|29€
Top 10 VR
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|VRChat
|Besplatno
|2
|War Thunder
|Besplatno
|3
|No Man's Sky
|24€
|4
|Phasmophobia
|19€
|5
|Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) 40th Anniversary Edition
|25€
|6
|Assetto Corsa
|20€
|7
|Tabletop Simulator
|20€
|8
|Le Mans Ultimate
|40€
|9
|Subnautica
|30€
|10
|The Forest
|17€
Top 10 — Tjedna prodaja
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|2
|PRAGMATA
|60€
|3
|Windrose
|27€
|4
|Crimson Desert
|70€
|5
|Warframe
|Besplatno
|6
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Besplatno
|7
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|8
|Marvel Rivals
|Besplatno
|9
|MOUSE: P.I. For Hire
|30€
|10
|Slay the Spire 2
|23€
Anketa Glasanje do 26.4.2026. Glasanje zatvoreno