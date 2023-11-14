Baldur's Gate 3 i Alan Wake 2 predvode nominacije za ovogodišnji The Game Awards

Nakon prošlotjednog The Golden Joystick Awardsa, za tri tjedna slijedi The Game Awards za kojeg su objavljene nominacije i otvoreno glasovanje

Kako smo spomenuli jučer, slijedeća velika dodjela nagrada za najveće uspješnice ove godine je The Game Awards koji će se održati u Peackok Theateru u Los Angelesu 7. prosinca i putem YouTubea, Twitcha i ostalih društvenih mreža prenositi uživo.

Za isto su objavljene nominacije u čak 31. kategoriji među kojima se posebno ističu dva naslova: Baldur's Gate 3 i Alan Wake 2. Svaki od spomenutih ima nominaciju u osam kategorija uključujući priznanje Game of the Year, a obje igre su uvrštene i u Best Game Direction, Best Narrative i Best Score and Music.

U kategoriji za igru godine konkurencija su im The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Resident Evil 4, kao i Marvel's Spider-Man 2 koji je još zastupljen u šest kategorija. Sudeći po popisu kojeg objavljujemo u nastavku, izgledno je da će najveći „gubitnik“ ovogodišnjeg izbora biti Starfield koji je dobio samo jednu nominaciju i to za najbolji RPG, makar, uz Baldur's Gate 3 i Final Fantasy 16, teško može očekivati pobjedu.

Glasovanje za javnost je otvoreno putem službenih web stranica, pa ne budite lijeni i poklikajte svoje favorite, posebice u kategorijama Esportsa gdje će rezultat biti neizvjestan do samog kraja.

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2 (Composer Petri Alanko)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Composer Borislav Slavov)

Final Fantasy 16 (Composer Masayoshi Soken)

Hi-Fi Rush (Audio Director Shuichi Kobori)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Composed by Nintendo Sound Team)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games For Impact

A Space For The Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 16

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 16

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave The Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of The Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine "Potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)

Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)

Remy "Xtqzzz" Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023