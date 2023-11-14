Baldur's Gate 3 i Alan Wake 2 predvode nominacije za ovogodišnji The Game Awards

Nakon prošlotjednog The Golden Joystick Awardsa, za tri tjedna slijedi The Game Awards za kojeg su objavljene nominacije i otvoreno glasovanje

Damir Radešić utorak, 14. studenog 2023. u 11:15

Kako smo spomenuli jučer, slijedeća velika dodjela nagrada za najveće uspješnice ove godine je The Game Awards koji će se održati u Peackok Theateru u Los Angelesu 7. prosinca i putem YouTubea, Twitcha i ostalih društvenih mreža prenositi uživo.

Za isto su objavljene nominacije u čak 31. kategoriji među kojima se posebno ističu dva naslova: Baldur's Gate 3 i Alan Wake 2. Svaki od spomenutih ima nominaciju u osam kategorija uključujući priznanje Game of the Year, a obje igre su uvrštene i u  Best Game Direction, Best Narrative i Best Score and Music.

U kategoriji za igru godine konkurencija su im The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Resident Evil 4, kao i Marvel's Spider-Man 2 koji je još zastupljen u šest kategorija. Sudeći po popisu kojeg objavljujemo u nastavku, izgledno je da će najveći „gubitnik“ ovogodišnjeg izbora biti Starfield koji je dobio samo jednu nominaciju i to za najbolji RPG, makar, uz Baldur's Gate 3 i Final Fantasy 16, teško može očekivati pobjedu.

Glasovanje za javnost je otvoreno putem službenih web stranica, pa ne budite lijeni i poklikajte svoje favorite, posebice u kategorijama Esportsa gdje će rezultat biti neizvjestan do samog kraja.

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy 16
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

 

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2 (Composer Petri Alanko)
Baldur's Gate 3 (Composer Borislav Slavov)
Final Fantasy 16 (Composer Masayoshi Soken)
Hi-Fi Rush (Audio Director Shuichi Kobori)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Composed by Nintendo Sound Team)

 

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4

 

Best Performance

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy 16)
Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

 

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6

 

Games For Impact

A Space For The Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba

 

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy 16
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

 

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 16
No Man's Sky

 

Best Independent Game

Cocoon
Dave The Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder

 

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder

 

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil

 

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of The Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village VR mode
Synapse

 

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2

 

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

 

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy 16
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield

 

Best Fighting

God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6

 

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

 

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4

 

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest

 

Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3
Diablo 4
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

 

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

 

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hades 2
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8

 

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse
PeopleMakeGames
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK

 

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant

 

Best Esports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

 

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
Fnatic (Valorant)
Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

 

Best Esports Coach

Christine "Potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
Remy "Xtqzzz" Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

 

Best Esports Event 

2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
Valorant Champions 2023

