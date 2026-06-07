Steam top-liste: 31. 5. - 7. 6. 2026.
Koliko je mrtav VR? Toliko da je konstantno prva "igra" na listi besplatni VRChat, WhatsApp za jadnike s VR-om na glavi. Being there, done that...
Neobično je da se igraju i kupuju igre stare i po deset godina i s lakoćom prelaze brojke igranja i kupovine najnovijih "AAA" hitova. Tko je kriv? Golemi studiji koji tjeraju razvojne timove da recikliraju stalno jednu te istu ideju, ili cijene novih igara?
Top 10 PC — Najviše igrača (Peak CCU)
|#
|Igra
|Peak igrača
|1
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
|1.013.936
|2
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|314.682
|3
|Rust
|143.870
|4
|Apex Legends
|124.262
|5
|Wallpaper Engine
|91.184
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V Legacy
|67.851
|7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|67.419
|8
|Naraka: Bladepoint
|66.954
|9
|Baldur's Gate 3
|54.771
|10
|Helldivers 2
|53.399
Top 10 PC — Najprodavanije
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|2
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|3
|Gothic 1 Remake
|49€
|4
|Path of Exile 2
|13€
|5
|007 First Light
|69€
|6
|Steam Deck
|419€
|7
|Resident Evil 4
|9€
|8
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|9
|Paralives
|38€
|10
|Resident Evil Requiem
|55€
Top 10 Steam Deck — Najprodavanije kompatibilne igre
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|2
|Resident Evil 4
|9€
|3
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|4
|Street Fighter™ 6
|19€
|5
|Warframe
|Besplatno
|6
|Dead by Daylight
|19€
|7
|VRChat
|Besplatno
|8
|Cuphead
|11€
|9
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
|Besplatno
|10
|Palworld
|21€
Top 10 VR
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|VRChat
|Besplatno
|2
|F1® 25
|49€
|3
|War Thunder
|Besplatno
|4
|No Man's Sky
|23€
|5
|HITMAN World of Assassination
|27€
|6
|The Forest
|3€
|7
|Phasmophobia
|18€
|8
|Subnautica
|29€
|9
|Payday 2
|9€
|10
|Assetto Corsa
|19€
Top 10 — Tjedna prodaja
|#
|Igra
|Cijena
|1
|Counter-Strike 2
|Besplatno
|2
|Forza Horizon 6
|69€
|3
|007 First Light
|69€
|4
|Paralives
|38€
|5
|Gothic 1 Remake
|49€
|6
|Subnautica 2
|29€
|7
|Path of Exile 2
|13€
|8
|Apex Legends™
|Besplatno
|9
|Resident Evil Requiem
|55€
|10
|Resident Evil 4
|9€
Anketa Glasanje do 14.6.2026. Glasanje zatvoreno